Ranking the 4 best female wrestlers in the WWE

Tim Hollis FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 04 Apr 2019, 13:57 IST

Becky Lynch is among the top female wrestlers in WWE

Ranking the best female wrestlers in the WWE isn’t easy. While it hasn’t always been the case, we’ve got a ton of excellent female wrestlers competing today.

With international stars like Ronda Rousey coming over from the UFC, even more eyes have been on the WWE of late. We’re lucky to get to witness a very deep and versatile group of wrestlers, many of whom are also excellent outside the ring on the mic.

This list is based primarily on their recent accomplishments in the ring as well as how enjoyable they are to watch. I’ve focused especially on their performances in 2018 and early 2019 as this is the most recent information we’ve got to go off.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the 4 best female wrestlers in the WWE right now.

#4 Asuka

Another one of my favourites on the female WWE circuit, Asuka is still one of the best in the game in 2019. She had another strong year from start to finish in 2018, really solidifying her place among the WWE’s elite.

This started with winning the first Female Royal Rumble match, defeating rival Nia Jax multiple times in the process. She also impressively won the Mixed Challenge alongside the Miz, extending her undefeated streak to 2.5 years.

Another highlight that showed she definitely still has it was her dual-defeat of both Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair to claim the SmackDown Women’s Championship. She kept this crown for 100 days before succumbing to Charlotte Flair in a rematch at WWE Smackdown this past March.

Honestly, I think Asuka still has plenty to accomplish in the WWE. She has shown her quality against some of the toughest wrestlers in the game and is well deserving of a spot on this list.

