Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ranking the 4 likeliest winners of the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match and booking their eventual cash-in

Who should become Mr. Money in the Bank...and how should they cash in their briefcase?

Divesh Merani
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jun 2018, 02:13 IST
1.43K

Almost every participant in this match would be a popular choice to win
Almost every participant in this match would be a popular choice to win

Every year, WWE books a Money in the Bank match with a plan in order. There are six to eight participants in the match and from them, there are only a few viable winners. The field is filled with capable wrestlers who are suitable and adaptable in a multi-man ladder match environment, but not everyone can work as Mr. MITB. This narrows down the unpredictability factor of the match a little bit.

But this year it is different. Out of the eight competitors in the match, seven of them would be good choices to win the dark green briefcase. The only exception being the extremely stale Bobby Roode, who desperately needs to turn heel.

Everybody else would make a popular choice from Braun Strowman or Samoa Joe to Rusev or any member of The New Day. The men's briefcase match this year is probably the most exciting one in years and the sheer number of possibilities helps its case.

Winning Money in the Bank this year could set a superstar on the way to world championship stardom or a ticket to return to the heights they have reached before. The effect on this year's winner could be one of the most positive ones in the history of the Money in the Bank ladder match. Here are the four best choices to become Mr. Money in the Bank and how they should utilize their championship opportunity.

#4 Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe is a very dangerous man
Samoa Joe is a very dangerous man

Samoa Joe has consistently been one of the best all-round performers in the WWE ever since he came up from NXT, but a few injury problems have derailed his progress.

Now that he is back and better than ever, he looks set to dominate the main event scene on SmackDown. He is certainly one of the most credible threats to any top champion in the company. His feud with Brock Lesnar at this time last year made him look amazing, like the savage killer he is.

Joe's promo game is also excellent. You believe every single word he says because of his legitimate delivery, which makes the words coming from his mouth feel organic and natural. This is an ability which only a few have and Joe is using it to his complete advantage.

He is incredible in the ring and can do many things that a man his size should not be able to. All of his attributes add up and make him one of the best superstars on the roster and a perfect fit to become WWE Champion later this year. The briefcase could be a step towards that for Joe.

Samoa Joe's cash-in: Samoa Joe wins the Money in the Bank ladder match towards the end of the show while the pay-per-view is main evented by AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura's brutal Last Man Standing match. AJ just manages to come out victorious while we hear the tuba blaring on the speakers.

Joe runs down and decimates Styles before he pins him and wins the WWE Championship, becoming the third person in history to win the briefcase and cash it in on the same show. This could branch out into a summer-long feud for the WWE title between the two former TNA superstars.

Page 1 of 4 Next
WWE Money in the Bank The Miz Finn Balor
Ranking the 4 likeliest winners of the Women's Money in...
RELATED STORY
Ranking the Superstars Most Likely to Win the Men's Money...
RELATED STORY
Ranking all 20 Money in the Bank Ladder Matches from...
RELATED STORY
5 Unexpected Money in the Bank Winners
RELATED STORY
Men's Money in the Bank ladder match predictions
RELATED STORY
Ranking the Chances of Every Competitor in the Men's...
RELATED STORY
10 Greatest Moments from the Money in the Bank Ladder...
RELATED STORY
Ranking The Best Moments of Money in the Bank PPV
RELATED STORY
Six WWE superstars with the highest number of Money in...
RELATED STORY
5 best Money in the Bank Ladder Matches of all-time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us