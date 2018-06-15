Ranking the 4 likeliest winners of the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match and booking their eventual cash-in

Who should become Mr. Money in the Bank...and how should they cash in their briefcase?

Divesh Merani ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jun 2018, 02:13 IST 1.43K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Almost every participant in this match would be a popular choice to win

Every year, WWE books a Money in the Bank match with a plan in order. There are six to eight participants in the match and from them, there are only a few viable winners. The field is filled with capable wrestlers who are suitable and adaptable in a multi-man ladder match environment, but not everyone can work as Mr. MITB. This narrows down the unpredictability factor of the match a little bit.

But this year it is different. Out of the eight competitors in the match, seven of them would be good choices to win the dark green briefcase. The only exception being the extremely stale Bobby Roode, who desperately needs to turn heel.

Everybody else would make a popular choice from Braun Strowman or Samoa Joe to Rusev or any member of The New Day. The men's briefcase match this year is probably the most exciting one in years and the sheer number of possibilities helps its case.

Winning Money in the Bank this year could set a superstar on the way to world championship stardom or a ticket to return to the heights they have reached before. The effect on this year's winner could be one of the most positive ones in the history of the Money in the Bank ladder match. Here are the four best choices to become Mr. Money in the Bank and how they should utilize their championship opportunity.

#4 Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe is a very dangerous man

Samoa Joe has consistently been one of the best all-round performers in the WWE ever since he came up from NXT, but a few injury problems have derailed his progress.

Now that he is back and better than ever, he looks set to dominate the main event scene on SmackDown. He is certainly one of the most credible threats to any top champion in the company. His feud with Brock Lesnar at this time last year made him look amazing, like the savage killer he is.

Joe's promo game is also excellent. You believe every single word he says because of his legitimate delivery, which makes the words coming from his mouth feel organic and natural. This is an ability which only a few have and Joe is using it to his complete advantage.

He is incredible in the ring and can do many things that a man his size should not be able to. All of his attributes add up and make him one of the best superstars on the roster and a perfect fit to become WWE Champion later this year. The briefcase could be a step towards that for Joe.

Samoa Joe's cash-in: Samoa Joe wins the Money in the Bank ladder match towards the end of the show while the pay-per-view is main evented by AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura's brutal Last Man Standing match. AJ just manages to come out victorious while we hear the tuba blaring on the speakers.

Joe runs down and decimates Styles before he pins him and wins the WWE Championship, becoming the third person in history to win the briefcase and cash it in on the same show. This could branch out into a summer-long feud for the WWE title between the two former TNA superstars.