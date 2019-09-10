Ranking the 5 best current WWE Superstars from Europe

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 283 // 10 Sep 2019, 19:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Both Finn Balor and Becky Lynch have done wonders in WWE in 2019.

The continent of Europe hosts about 50 countries, and boasts a population of approximately 738 million. Over the annals of WWE history, there have been plenty of great Superstars from the continent, including the very first WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant, who hailed from Grenoble in the French Alps.

Not only that, but plenty of WWE veterans have come from the continent, including William Regal, Dave 'Fit' Finlay, and former WWE Champion and The Bar member Sheamus. And in WWE today, there are plenty of huge stars from the massive continent.

Here are the five best current WWE Superstars from the continent of Europe.

#5 Rusev

The Bulgarian Brute has been a part of several major feuds against the likes of John Cena and Roman Reigns

One of WWE's most popular European stars in years, Rusev has done his country proud as the first Bulgarian Superstar with the company. A few years ago, the Bulgarian Brute would’ve been much higher up this list though, over the course of the last few years, there has been little of interest from Rusev.

That shouldn't take away from what has been an incredible career for him though, as Rusev would join the main roster in 2014, establishing an undefeated streak. Capturing the United States title along the way, Rusev would eventually lose after a year to John Cena, though he has had plenty of entertaining feuds since then.

He’s powerful, he’s quick, and he’s just generally a really good heel, though Rusev's work as a face has also been interesting to see. Though even his most loyal of fans have given up hope of a World title reign for the Bulgarian Brute, Rusev is still one of WWE's best European Superstars.

1 / 5 NEXT