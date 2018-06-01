Ranking the Chances of Every Competitor in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Who stands the best chance of becoming 2018's 'Mr Money in the Bank?'

The Money in the Bank event is just over two weeks, and the card is shaping up quite nicely.

While there are several major matches on the card, the most interesting one, of course, is the titular Money in the Bank ladder match.

The match has become a staple of the WWE in the 13 years since its debut, and the briefcase has gone on to make the careers of several main event stars.

This year's men's Money in the Bank ladder match has a stacked list of contenders, and there are arguments to be made for each of the eight men winning the match. But which of the eight superstars has the best chance on June 17th? Let's take a look at each of the competitors and rank their chances of becoming the next 'Mr. Money in the Bank'.

8: Bobby Roode- 3/10

Bobby Roode is in need of a character change

Bobby Roode was one of the stars of NXT during 2017 but the Glorious one has not managed to connect in the same way on the main roster. The biggest reason for that is his character. Roode is one of the most natural heels in the WWE, so for some strange reason, management have booked him as a goofy babyface who has nothing more to his gimmick than a catchy entrance song.

A heel Roode with the briefcase would be a match made in heaven, but as a face, with zero momentum, this one definitely isn't happening.