Ranking the G1 Climax Competitors: Block A

aneesh raikundalia FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 629 // 29 Jun 2018, 19:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Will Okada make it rain once more or will the Ace live up to his moniker?

After a heady title change at Dominion and some scorching "road to..." contests ever since NJPW gears up for its annual G1 Climax Tournament set to begin this July 14th. While many casual eyes will look forward to the G1 special in the USA headlined by a Cody/Kenny Omega rematch. The main focus for fans is the gruelling endurance test of a tournament.

The two major blocks have already been decided with a calendar marked out for the matches set to take place between the 20 competitors all the way to the G1 finals at the mythical Budokan Hall.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.

Historically, the G1 Climax is one of NJPW's toughest competitions, established in its current form in 1991. For modern-day wrestling fans, it is a 19-day holiday with a lieu of great match after match, between some of the company's best workers. In effect making it a tournament full of exchange amongst the world's best talents.

Some tantalizing clashes between former rivals such as Tanahashi vs. Okada along the blockbuster Wrestle Kingdom worthy bouts such as the first meeting between Golden Lovers Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi, make this a riveting event to watch.

Each group is rife with potential spoilers and winners. The G1 blocks such as this one allow some veterans a moment back in the sun, it positions young up and coming wrestlers to gain experience in the NJPW and a silver ray of hope in their glorious future.

Most importantly, it locks in the main event that will rule the roost for years to come. Its winner will go on to face the winner of the Block B finals, to determine who will challenge the IWGP Heavyweight champion at Wrestle Kingdom 13

So let's see who will step out of Block A the victor and gain a shot at immortality.

#10 Yoshi-Hashi

The man to be the low card buffer

The lower tier Chaos member who takes the fall in tag team matches, Yoshi-Hashi isn't bound to make any waves come to the time of the tournament. His reason for existence is to give the top-tier players an easy win and competition in what is an intense endurance test.

Some exciting matchups for Hashi to play against are his Chaos associates especially general Okada. This is in conjunction with the idea that Hashi has for long been teaming with Jay White, in the lower cards.

That White is central to a possible schism in Chaos is interesting. Hashi being the only member of Chaos pervading through this group makes him, unfortunately, a decision maker in this simmering story. Regardless Hashi is pretty inconsequential to the block.

Best Possible Match: vs. Kazuchika Okada, Night 9

With the aforementioned schism likely in play, it'd be interesting how the headhunter responds to Kazuchika Okada and a match against the CHAOS leader is bound for his best effort yet. A utility player and a good wrestler, Hashi can't find a better performance out of an Okada more likely to go through the motions, to preserve his energy.