Ranking the top 10 WWE Women Superstars of all time

These women have made a lasting impact in the WWE.

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 23 Jun 2017, 15:52 IST

It’s time for some girl power!

It’s a fine time for women in professional wrestling. With the Women’s Revolution gathering steam, the future looks bright for the fairer sex in a world traditionally dominated by men. After all, we have just had our first WWE Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match at the recently concluded WWE Money in the Bank pay per view, and we also have the Mae Young Classic Women’s Tournament coming up, allowing female wrestlers from all over the world to showcase their skills.

It is with this in mind that we have decided to celebrate the past and the women who paved the way for this future generation to excel by taking a look at the greatest women to ever step foot into a WWE ring. There have been plenty of them through the history of professional wrestling, and it is time that they received their due in the spotlight.

So, without any further ado, here is our list of the top 10 WWE Women Superstars of all-time, ranked:

#10 Beth Phoenix

Beth was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year

Beth Phoenix carved out a real niche for herself as the ferocious Glamazon during her time in the WWE and also showed that she was able to step out of her comfort zone with comedy segments as well.

She might be retired now, but her legacy will endure for the rest of her time as she rightfully took her place in the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 33 weekend. Her induction also means that she and Edge are the first married couple to be WWE Hall of Famers.

