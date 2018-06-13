Ranking The chances of each participant of Women's MITB

There's no doubt this match will steal the show but only one can win.

A sophomore effort, A stacked field, A spectacular contest!

A Queen, A Straight Fire, A Boss and A Whole Lot More!

The second ever, women's Money in the Bank match has an exciting setup. With both RAW and Smackdown Superstars mixed into the equation, there is a chance for far more explosive spots, after last year's SmackDown only event.

With two brands being represented by their best women wrestlers, this one's got some exciting combos that we are yet to see. The neat thing about this booking is that the match not only meshes some varied styles but a few experienced players versus rookies.

While rumors persist that a RAW Superstar is most likely to win the white briefcase, it's a tough call considering some Smackdown competitors features top-class former champions including a certain Queen.

So let's try to predict who might eventually come out with the briefcase intact, as long as it's not James Ellsworth.

#8 Naomi

Is the glow fading?

The former two-time women's champion hasn't had much to do on SmackDown in the past few months. Her story currently involves the Usos, with neither of them really making an impact.

After dominating SmackDown, the arrival of Charlotte Flair forced her into a supporting role. Now with Asuka is also ruling the roster, as a fourth babyface on the brand; Naomi is pretty much eating table scraps.

It's hard to see Naomi ever reach the top again, especially as the division grows tenfold each year. Even a direct route to Championship glory with the briefcase seems doubtful. Yet if she were to, that small chance deserves an apt competitor to rise against.

Fantasy Prediction: Naomi is most Likely to cash in on Asuka, and turn heel in the process.