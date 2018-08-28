Ranking WWE's Current Factions

DX is old news, so let's break it down!

Ever since the debut of the SHIELD in 2012, WWE has seen a consistent influx of multiple factions; often broken into three-man teams. Last week the SHIELD once more reunited to possibly wreak havoc in the WWE.

From top to bottom; RAW to Smackdown to NXT and 205 Live, the WWE has a litany of teams with different dynamics and experiences. The beauty of this is that WWE could just as easily see faction wars as it could see one rule the roost of their respective roster.

Another intriguing element is the positioning of the factions within their rosters. Some are a collective of main event talents, others pure tag teams and some can take over the WWE Universe at the flick of a switch.

Whether to deliver justice or to shock the system, here are the current factions of the WWE ranked accordingly.

10. The Club/Balor Club [AJ Styles/Finn Balor with Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows)]

OG's in the house!

Not really in association in any which way, the two versions of The Club are disparate but could come together should a faction war come calling. Just as they were trudging along, Finn Balor and the Good Brothers got separated in the draft lottery.

Meanwhile, they've joined AJ Styles on Smackdown but nothing has really come of it. The closest things have been Styles being taken ahold of by his brothers while in a shouting match against Samoa Joe.

If WWE could pull it off like old times, they should send The Good Brothers onto RAW. Not only will it bolster the RAW tag division but give Balor the backup needed to contest the newly reformed SHIELD. It's a dream contest and would sell hard for the WWE Universe.

