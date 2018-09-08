Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ranking WWE Superstars of the week (August 31 - September 7)

J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.54K   //    08 Sep 2018, 07:28 IST

Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns Hell in a Cell
Preparing to go to war again.

SummerSlam appears long in the rear view mirror now. The company is racing to Hell in a Cell at breakneck speed, with only about a week left to go until the show. With most of the matches having already been made for the event, this week was comparatively quiet in some divisions, though in others, there were a few seismic changes.

Which division saw the most shakeup in the standings this week?

Raw Men's Division

Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns Hell in a Cell
Strowman
got some measure of payback this week, even if it was oddly booked.

#1 Universal Champion Roman Reigns (NC)

#2 Braun Strowman (No.1 contender, Mr. Money in the Bank - NC)

#3 Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins (NC)

#4 Dolph Ziggler (NC)

#5 Drew McIntyre (NC)

#6 Dean Ambrose (NC)

#7 Bobby Lashley (NC)

#8 Kevin Owens (NC)

#9 Acting GM Baron Corbin (NC)

#10 Finn Balor (NC)

Summary

Despite an eventful week on Raw with a faction war seeming to brew between the Shield and every heel on the red brand's roster, the standings in the Raw men's singles division were unchanged from last week. Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler made a splash elsewhere, but as singles competitors, their standing remains the same.

Kevin Owens, meanwhile, didn't exactly have a hot return, which is something that should surprise no one. Instead, it looks like he'll be put in a feud with Bobby Lashley that does nothing for either man. Neither of their prospects looks bright at the moment.

Finn Balor's role as the jobber to the bigger players in the division also remained unchanged after taking a loss to Braun Strowman.

The Raw men's division looks like it will be static for the foreseeable future, though Seth Rollins' open challenge format might eventually change this. There's always the chance that there could be a surprise Intercontinental title change on an episode of Raw that has flagging viewership.

1 / 10 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
The Revival Authors of Pain Roman Reigns Braun Strowman
J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
On/off wrestling fan since 1996. A budding copywriter with political experience, I write about persuasion, influence, and masculinity at my blog http://masculineepic.com/ . Uncoincidentally, all of these things are vital in professional wrestling.
5 mistakes WWE made on Raw this week (6 August 2018)
RELATED STORY
5 mistakes WWE made on Raw this week- 30 July 2018
RELATED STORY
7 Last-Minute predictions for WWE Raw (6 August 2018)
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw...
RELATED STORY
5 mistakes WWE made on Raw this week- 23 June 2018
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw...
RELATED STORY
25 ways WWE could make Raw better in 2018
RELATED STORY
5 mistakes WWE made on the Raw after Summerslam 
RELATED STORY
The Yeah and Naah of WWE Raw
RELATED STORY
WWE Monday Night Raw Report Card - July 30, 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us