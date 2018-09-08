Ranking WWE Superstars of the week (August 31 - September 7)

J.M. Carpenter FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.54K // 08 Sep 2018, 07:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Preparing to go to war again.

SummerSlam appears long in the rear view mirror now. The company is racing to Hell in a Cell at breakneck speed, with only about a week left to go until the show. With most of the matches having already been made for the event, this week was comparatively quiet in some divisions, though in others, there were a few seismic changes.

Which division saw the most shakeup in the standings this week?

Raw Men's Division

Strowman got some measure of payback this week, even if it was oddly booked.

#1 Universal Champion Roman Reigns (NC)

#2 Braun Strowman (No.1 contender, Mr. Money in the Bank - NC)

#3 Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins (NC)

#4 Dolph Ziggler (NC)

#5 Drew McIntyre (NC)

#6 Dean Ambrose (NC)

#7 Bobby Lashley (NC)

#8 Kevin Owens (NC)

#9 Acting GM Baron Corbin (NC)

#10 Finn Balor (NC)

Summary

Despite an eventful week on Raw with a faction war seeming to brew between the Shield and every heel on the red brand's roster, the standings in the Raw men's singles division were unchanged from last week. Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler made a splash elsewhere, but as singles competitors, their standing remains the same.

Kevin Owens, meanwhile, didn't exactly have a hot return, which is something that should surprise no one. Instead, it looks like he'll be put in a feud with Bobby Lashley that does nothing for either man. Neither of their prospects looks bright at the moment.

Finn Balor's role as the jobber to the bigger players in the division also remained unchanged after taking a loss to Braun Strowman.

The Raw men's division looks like it will be static for the foreseeable future, though Seth Rollins' open challenge format might eventually change this. There's always the chance that there could be a surprise Intercontinental title change on an episode of Raw that has flagging viewership.

1 / 10 NEXT