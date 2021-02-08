Rapper Bow Wow reveals his WWE dream, makes Rey Mysterio an offer

The most recent celebrity to reveal that they want to join the world of WWE is the popular rapper, Bow Wow, who shared his goals on his Twitter page. The star claimed that he wanted to wind down his music career after his next album, and focus on his TV and film career, before noting that being a WWE wrestler is his childhood dream.

Now i know this might sound crazy... BUT... after i drop my last album. I will focus on tv and film. And joining the @WWE its been a life long childhood dream to wrestle in the WWE!!!! — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 8, 2021

Celebrities making the crossover to WWE from the worlds of music, sport and film isn't unheard of. This request follows the WWE appearance of Puerto Rican rapper, singer and songwriter Bad Bunny, who had a spot in the Royal Rumble following his performance of his hit single 'Booker T' at the event. The popular star has subsequently appeared on RAW alongside recent NXT call-up Damian Priest.

As well as this, rapper Cardi B was recently tipped for a WWE appearance following her mention on WWE RAW Legends Night, and her social media war of words with Lacey Evans. Bianca Belair recently named the star as somebody she would like to share a WrestleMania moment with.

Bow Wow made WWE SmackDown Superstar Rey Mysterio an offer

Me and @reymysterio vs whoever @WWE for the tag team titles... — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 8, 2021

Adding to Bow Wow speaking out about his desire to fulfill his childhood dream of becoming a WWE Superstar, the rapper offered to team up with Rey Mysterio to contend for the WWE Tag Team Championships, and tagged the multiple-time champion and the company in his bold offer.

Bow Wow certainly picked a great WWE Superstar to team up with. Rey Mysterio is a four-time Tag Team Champion, having won the WWE Tag Team Championship in multiple stages of his career with four different partners - Batista, Rob Van Dam, best friend Eddie Guerrero and the recently returned star Edge.

Rey Mysterio hasn't held a title in WWE since 2019 when he won the United States Championship.