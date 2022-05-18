WWE star opens up about SmackDown debut match against Ronda Rousey 

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez recently recapped her emotional SmackDown in-ring debut against Ronda Rousey.

After shining on WWE's third brand NXT for several years, Raquel Rodriguez is now a part of the company's stacked main roster women's division. This past Friday on SmackDown, the former NXT Women's Champion answered an open challenge from the new SmackDown Women's Champion, Ronda Rousey.

Speaking on WWE's YouTube Channel, Rodriguez spoke of how it felt to finally make her Blue Brand in-ring debut, especially against an opponent with the star power of Rousey.

"A lot of people had so much faith in me and so much joy when I came out of those curtains, that they were just so proud that they knew I could do it. That’s the best feeling in the world it really is, it doesn’t get much better than that. To have the respect of Ronda Rousey, the Women’s Champ, an amazing human being, mother, fighter, words can’t even describe it and I know I say that a lot but it's really hard for me to find words." (From 1:37 to 2:13)

At the age of 31, Raquel is hitting her physical and athletic prime, and after an impressive showing last week on SmackDown, the future is looking bright for the Blue Brand's newest star.

Ronda Rousey thanked Raquel Rodriguez for their match on SmackDown

After two of SmackDown's most athletic superstars went toe-to-toe last week with the championship on the line, the Baddest Woman on the Planet thanked her opponent for a great match.

To the surprise of many and possibly even Rousey herself, Raquel Rodriguez took the former UFC Champion to the limit. Ronda's victory came in an almost desperate fashion as the new champion defeated Rodriguez via a roll-up pinfall.

With Charlotte Flair now in the rear-view mirror, the SmackDown Women's Champion will look to hold her hard-earned title with class. It will be interesting to see who is next in line for a potential title shot.

