Raquel Rodriguez defeats former champion to qualify for Money in the Bank ladder match

Raquel Rodriguez is going to WWE Money in the Bank
Israel Lutete
Israel Lutete
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 18, 2022 08:24 AM IST

Raquel Rodriguez defeated former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler to qualify for the 2022 Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

The former NXT star made her main roster debut several months ago, and she's now set to compete in her first ladder match for the coveted briefcase. The winner of the contract will receive an opportunity at the RAW or SmackDown Women's Championship at any place and time.

.@RaquelWWE is going to #MITB! #SmackDown https://t.co/FH5mLFSZzi

On SmackDown this week, she competed with 'The Queen of Spades' Shayna Baszler and managed to defeat her clean to emerge victorious. Lacey Evans was the first woman to qualify for the ladder match, as she defeated Xia Li on the blue brand last week.

On Monday Night RAW, Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan were inserted into the bout after defeating Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. in a tag team match to qualify. Next week on SmackDown, Shotzi will go one-on-one with Aliyah in another qualifying match.

Also NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown@WWE_Aliyah vs. @ShotziWWE in a #MITB Qualifying Match! https://t.co/Lyb89vcFw6

Raquel Rodriguez has a bit of an advantage as she's currently the tallest woman on the main roster. She had a very competitive match with Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Title and she has what it takes to be the next Mrs. Money in the Bank.

