Rare photo of The Undertaker wrestling Sting emerges online

A dream match WWE fans have longed for over the years has happened - and here's the proof!

The iconic duo are arguably two of the greatest names to ever feature in pro wrestling.

The Undertaker and Sting

For years, WWE fans have clamored for a meeting between The Undertaker and Sting.

The pair are, almost without question, two of the best greatest wrestlers to have stepped foot inside the squared circle.

For decades, The Undertaker has flown the flag as arguably WWE's greatest creation in terms of a character. He's a multi-time former world champion and a shoo-in for the company's Hall of Fame someday.

Since his debut in 1990, he has reinvented himself numerous times to stay relevant and ahead of the game. Such versatility has ensured he's been able to enjoy longevity rarely seen in the career of a professional wrestler.

While The Undertaker was chokeslamming and Tombstoning his way through the competition in WWE, Sting was doing the opposite over in WCW.

Sting made his WCW debut way back in the late 1980s and early 1990s, but was particularly prominent during the Monday Night Wars era and beyond. So mysterious yet heroic was his character - for the most part - it was impossible for fans not to draw comparisons and dream about what it might be like if Sting and The Undertaker ever met in the squared circle.

Incredibly, an amazing photo revealed by a wrestling historian on social media has added a fascinating twist to that debate. The snap, shared by user Allan, shows them in the midst of an in-ring encounter back in WCW, well before The Undertaker and even become the character we now know so well. Then, he was Mean Mark Callous.

The dream match that many fans wanted to see between The Undertaker and Sting…actually happened in WCW in 1990. pic.twitter.com/QPNGxvZbgh — Allan (@allan_cheapshot) April 13, 2020

Even more interestingly, The Undertaker's time with WCW straddled 1989-1990, so it's likely that this match was one of his last with the company before he signed with WWE and began the journey that would see him become one of the finest performers of a generation.

Advertisement

But just as Sting and The Undertaker met in Taker's final moments in WCW, what price, one wonders, on them repeating the trick before The Deadman's days in WWE are over?

The Undertaker has readily admitted of late that he is approaching the finale of his career. Maybe a re-run of this dream match, more than 30 years later, would be the way to end it all. It would be an iconic clash for sure.