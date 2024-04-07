Rare Roman Reigns error, The Rock makes a huge mistake, - 4 major botches you probably missed at WWE WrestleMania XL Night One 

WrestleMania Night One set the tone for the weekend, and it seems like the WWE Universe is expecting some more incredible moments when the action returns tonight.

While last night's show will live long in the memory, there were a number of moments throughout that WWE was not prepared for. In this article, we will look at some unavoidable botches that happened last night

Below are four major botches that happened at WrestleMania XL Night One that the fans may have missed.

#4. New Catch Release's Entrance

Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate were part of their first WrestleMania match last night, but everything didn't go to plan. The Awesome Truth made their entrance, and it seems that the production crew didn't get the memo because the video package didn't change when New Catch Republic's music was played.

The two men still made their entrance and were able to play a major part in the match where the Tag Team Championships were finally split. All in all, it seems like the minor mishap didn't affect their first appearance too much at the biggest event of the year.

#3. WWE officials try to end a match prematurely

Ladder matches usually open the doors to a number of mistakes. This year, there was one botch that the fans had never seen before. As Damian Priest looked to climb the ladder, the opposite side started to buckle, so the officials ran down and tried to stop him.

Jessika Carr was seen trying to grab Priest's leg and stop him from climbing, but The Judgment Day member went ahead with the spot and hit The Miz with a South of Heaven from the top of the ladder. The ladder finally gave away, giving fans one of the most awkward spots of the night.

#2. Roman Reigns misses a spot

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are two of WWE's best wrestlers, so seeing them mess up a spot is a rare moment. Seth Rollins was waiting for a tag and tried to get involved twice, but the fact that Reigns was on the wrong side meant that The Visionary tagged his opponent twice and wasn't able to get in.

As seen from the footage above, Roman Reigns throws the line and gets confused because Seth and Cody are not there, so they call an audible and get back into the headlock. Finally, Rollins was able to tag in, and the match continued as planned.

#1. The Rock falls over

The Rock was out of line throughout the WrestleMania main event. The People's Champion warned the referee that if the official disqualified him, he would get fired. This is the kind of power that The Rock now possesses in WWE, and he made sure he used it to his advantage.

Midway through the match, Rock delivered a low blow to Seth Rollins in front of the referee, but it seems like Karma was able to fight back. The Final Boss delivered the move and then tumbled into the turnbuckle.

