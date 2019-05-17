Ranking the best options to win the NXT Tag Team titles at NXT Takeover: XXV

The iconic 25th NXT Takeover happens in Connecticut

NXT Takeover: XXV from Bridgeport Connecticut is just a few weeks away, and on the recent episode of NXT, we got the confirmation that Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano and Shayna Baszler vs. Io Shirai would be on that show. Unfortunately, the tag team division is in turmoil right now, and after War Raiders seemingly relinquished their titles as they pursue gold on Monday Night RAW, there are 4 teams battling it out for the titles.

The card in Connecticut is shaping up to be a great one, with Tyler Breeze vs. Velveteen Dream also a big possibility for the night, and if the tag team action can deliver the fast paced chaos we've come to expect, it may be the best Takeover yet. So without further ado, join us as we look ahead to Takeover and predict from worst to best, the chances of each team in NXT's Fatal 4-Way match for the vacant NXT Tag Team Championships.

#4 Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

The Brit-Am Brawlers

Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch have been a tag team for quite some time now, and despite their lack of personality or charisma, they've managed to be quite successful so far. Sure, they've not managed to win gold as a duo, but they've been fantastic on both NXT and NXT UK, and while they're the least likely to come out on top here, they'll put in another great performance.

There will always be a place in wrestling for performers like these two, but unfortunately, they just don't stand out in comparison to the other teams on this list, and it certainly hurts their chances of a major push. With Burch working NXT UK as well and Lorcan getting a big time push on 205 Live, this may be their final run as a team, but even if it isn't, we just can't see a victory for the Brit-Am Brawlers here.

