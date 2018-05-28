Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Rating The Chances Of Each Competitor For The MITB Qualifying Gauntlet Match

Who will be claiming the final spot in the MITB ladder match?

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10 28 May 2018, 18:24 IST
3.56K

<p>
It's a second chance for these seven competitors

Seven women on the WWE RAW roster who failed to qualify for the Money In The Bank ladder match have another opportunity at qualifying and claiming the last spot of the match.

So far, seven women have qualified. On SmackDown Live, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Naomi and Lana have qualified, while on RAW, Ember Moon, Natalya and Alexa Bliss have qualified. This leaves one spot open on the red brand, and the women's division will fight it out to qualify for the opportunity of a lifetime. Here, we rate each competitor's chance of winning the gauntlet match and going on to Money In The Bank.

#7 - Bayley - 5/10

Can Bayley regain lost momentum?

It's sad to see someone as talented as Bayley fall so hard but it seems like there just isn't much of a place for her on the RAW Women's division. Ever since she lost the RAW Women's Championship to Alexa Bliss in 2017, it's pretty much been downhill for her.

Her role in the match will likely be a short one, with her being one of the first few entrants. It doesn't look like she's going to Chicago for MITB.

WWE Raw Sasha Banks Ruby Riot
