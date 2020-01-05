Ratings in for WWE SmackDown's first episode of 2020

Daniel Bryan and The Miz on SmackDown this week

The viewing figures are in for the first Friday Night SmackDown episode of 2020 on FOX.

The blue brand show entertained on Friday night with the return of The Usos and Sheamus, along with plenty of other in-ring action.

The ratings report for the show indicates a slight drop, however, on last week's episode meaning WWE gets off to an ever-so-slightly slower start to the New Year.

Friday Night SmackDown drew an average of 2,418,000 viewers this week, which is a dip of 21,000 from the previous week's episode, which drew 2,439,000.

The same Showbuzz Daily report indicates first-hour figures of 2,467,000 while the Hour 2 figure was 2,369,000.

Kofi Kingston overcame The Miz in an entertaining yet all-too-quick encounter during Friday's episode as the degeneration in the latter's mood continued as he struggles to get to grips with his altercations with The Fiend. Curiously, though, it was hinted that The Miz may have a 'new' ally on Friday nights after John Morrison made his first on-screen appearance since his return to WWE, turning down an interview request on The Miz's behalf following the defeat to Kingston.

Braun Strowman overcame Cesaro, while Shaemus made his comeback with a surprise attack on Shorty G. The post-main event saw the return of The Usos who came out to save Roman Reigns from another dog food shower at the hands of Dolph Ziggler and King Corbin.