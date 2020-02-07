Ratings update: Both NXT and AEW gain viewers this week

The latest ratings are in

AEW maintained its position ahead of WWE NXT after another round of midweek programming, after the release of the latest ratings report.

AEW's Dynamite on TNT has bettered NXT for the vast majority of the weeks in which they've gone head to head and, while the gap between the two isn't huge in size, AEW officials will no doubt be pleased with the figures.

Their 'win' this week was their sixth consecutive success in the ratings, with Dynamite drawing an impressive 928,000 viewers compared to the 770,000 picked up by NXT, which airs on the USA Network.

That said, the news is positive for the two companies. Both saw an increase on last figures, NXT gaining an extra 58,000 viewers, while AEW snapped up a whopping 100,000 increase on their figure from the 29th January broadcast.

It continues to be a steady climb for AEW back to the 1 million viewers mark. After netting viewing figures in excess of seven figures for their first three editions of Dynamite back in October of last year, numbers had fallen to as little as half of that, but have been climbing consistently in recent weeks.

NXT has continued to post steady figures within the 700,000-plus mark for a number of months.