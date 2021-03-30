5 stars who could debut/return on the RAW after WrestleMania 37

The RAW after WrestleMania has taken on a life of its own. The flagship brand typically works to progress storylines until the next pay-per-view. Over time, the show after 'Mania has become a spectacle of its own.

The show usually showcases great matches, new storylines, and big-name returns.

Over the past few years, fans have seen superstars make their triumphant returns on the RAW after WrestleMania. Wrestlers like Finn Balor, Bobby Lashley, and Brock Lesnar have all made a splash on the red brand following the showcase of the immortals.

Fans have also seen shock debuts following the RAW after WrestleMania. Former Divas Champion Paige famously won the title in her first main roster match on the RAW after 'Mania. Legends such as Goldberg and Mankind also made their debuts on the show.

The grandest stage of them all is just around the corner and fans expect big things. With WrestleMania a few days away, who could turn up the night after?

Let's take a look at five potential names fans could see show up on the RAW after WrestleMania.

#5 Becky Lynch returns to RAW following maternity leave

Becky Lynch closing WrestleMania 35

Could fans see Becky Lynch return to RAW after WrestleMania?

The Irish Lasskicker has been away from WWE for months on maternity leave following the announcement that she was with child. This turn of events led to Lynch relinquishing her title to Asuka after last year's Money In The Bank.

The Man has since had her baby and seems to be adapting to a mother's life quite well. In that time, we've seen her partner return to the ring. Seth Rollins has made a name for himself on SmackDown, leading many fans to assume that it's only a matter of time before we see Lynch in a WWE ring again.

It also makes sense from a storyline perspective. Lynch never lost her RAW Women's Championship and was forced to give up the belt due to her pregnancy. She has just as big a claim to the belt as anyone else, so The Man's return would be a welcome surprise among the WWE Universe.

