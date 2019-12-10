RAW: 5 Reasons why The Street Profits challenged The Viking Raiders this week

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 10 Dec 2019, 20:03 IST SHARE

The Viking Raiders finally found good competition on RAW

This week on RAW, The Viking Raiders once again came out to the middle to feature in a tag team match. Fans braced for more local competitors to walk out and feel the wrath of the dominant RAW Tag Team Champions, but they received something far better instead.

Erik & Ivar issued an open challenge to the Red brand’s roster and The Street Profits answered. This was a breath of fresh air for fans, as they’d seen repeat squash matches involving the dominant RAW Tag Team Champions as of late.

In this article, we will look at the 5 reasons why The Street Profits challenged The Viking Raiders on RAW this week.

#5 To make the Open Challenge seem real

Fans wouldn't have been happy to see some more unfamiliar faces come out

After The Viking Raiders offered an open challenge to anyone that wanted a shot at the RAW Tag Team Championships, The Street Profits answered. This was a relief for fans who have been watching The Viking Raiders run through jobbers and enhancement talent over the past few months.

What if Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins answered the challenge instead? Even worse, what if more local talent would have come out for a one-way ticket to the hospital?

This would have further tarnished the image of the RAW Tag Team Champions and made their open challenge more befitting for a heel tandem that desire to have to have some fun at the expense of fresh faces.

Now that we know that the open challenge is legitimate, the next time The Viking Raiders issue such a challenge fans can expect some of the best teams in the RAW Tag Team Division. That will only help build The Viking Raiders' image and increase the value of the RAW Tag Team Championships.

1 / 5 NEXT