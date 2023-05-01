Welcome to RAW before Backlash 2023 Preview! The build-up to Backlash has been a good one, and with no Roman Reigns to defend the title, WWE has had to make up for it with what can be considered a strong, if not stacked card.

This episode will also mark the second night of the 2023 WWE Draft, which means that we will have an idea about the direction and future of the next year with all the changes.

Who will change brands? And who will gain momentum heading into the first Puerto Rico Premium Live Event in 18 years?

#5. Bianca Belair to wrap up her feud against Damage CTRL?

Bianca Belair was victorious last week

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair is going to the blue brand, but there is no guarantee that she will immediately become the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Belair, who is now over a year strong into her reign as Champion, has a big challenge ahead of her against the highly-rated IYO SKY of Damage CTRL at Backlash 2023.

While last week saw The EST team up with Women's Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan to defeat Damage CTRL, the end of the story may not necessarily go in her favor.

Although a title exchange is always possible, and most likely, there is also a good possibility that IYO SKY will dethrone Bianca Belair and be the one to exchange titles next week after Backlash.

#4. The second night of the WWE Draft continues

The second night of the WWE Draft continues this week on RAW. We saw a lot of changes on night one, and wouldn't be surprised to see the same happen tonight.

Since RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair is moving to SmackDown (as is IYO SKY), it makes it rather obvious that Rhea Ripley will be back on the red brand less than a month after becoming the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Apart from that, some of the key changes will see the landscape of WWE change until WrestleMania 40, at the very least.

#3. The United States Championship feud comes to a head

Who will walk out with the US Title this weekend?

Last week on RAW, Austin Theory cut a promo, only to be taken out by his two challengers at Backlash 2023 - Bobby Lashley and the rising-yet-underrated star Bronson Reed.

The Australian star stood tall last week on RAW, seemingly letting everybody know that he is here to stay and is eyeing one of the biggest prizes in the industry.

Who will be the one to have the mental edge heading into what could be the match of the night at Backlash 2023?

#2. What is the next step in the Damian Priest-Bad Bunny story on RAW?

Bad Bunny is going to Puerto Rico to face his former ally

Last week in the main event of RAW, Damian Priest got himself disqualified against Rey Mysterio after getting frustrated. Although the beatdown began on the WWE Hall of Famer, Puerto Rican megastar Bad Bunny made his return at the end of the episode to save Mysterio and make a huge announcement.

He revealed that he is no longer the host of WWE Backlash 2023 as advertised and will now be competing against Damian Priest in a Street Fight.

What will The Judgment Day member have to say in response?

#1. Brock Lesnar is back on RAW!

Brock Lesnar is back on the red brand after a couple of weeks. This will be his third appearance since WrestleMania 39, with his first one resulting in a heel turn after a brutal assault on Cody Rhodes.

The last return saw him come back with a big appearance change, but he didn't utter a word as he allowed all the security to go ahead and get beaten down by Cody Rhodes.

With Lesnar set to headline Backlash 2023 against The American Nightmare, what will The Beast Incarnate have to say about his shocking turn?

