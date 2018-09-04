Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: New Tag Team debuts on Monday Night Raw

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
1.50K   //    04 Sep 2018, 06:54 IST

Bobby
Bobby Roode and Chad Gable look to make their mark in the tag team division

Chad Gable has rarely been utilized since making the jump to Monday Night Raw earlier this year. The former tag team champion had a steady year on Smackdown prior to the Superstar Shakeup, teaming with Shelton Benjamin in their attempts to capture gold from the Usos.

Prior to that, he teamed with Jason Jordan as American Alpha, winning the NXT Tag Team Championships and becoming the inaugural Smackdown Tag Team Champions.

However, since jumping to Raw, Gable has been left off of most shows on Monday nights, but now it seems he's found another chance at stardom with a new tag team.

On Monday Night Raw, Charlie Caruso interviewed Chad Gable and the Glorious One Bobby Roode, revealing that they were now officially a tag team.

Roode and Gable took on the Ascension tonight, but prior to the match, Konnor and Viktor took a chance to bash Roode for his disappointing run in the singles division.

The match then began with Gable getting in a majority of the offense throughout the bout. The former tag champion got a chance to highlight his incredible wrestling ability, turning both Konnor and Victor inside out with exploder and German suplexes. As Gable tagged Roode, though, he seemed like a fish out of water. It looks like the WWE will be turning the multi-time TNA Tag Team Champion into a bit of a novice.

Bobby
Bobby Roode might have struck gold with his new tag team partner

Roode got worked over a bit by the Ascension but would end up getting back to Chad Gable. Roode seemed to be impressed with his new partner, as Gable picked up the win with a rolling German suplex, officially giving the group their first victory as a team.

Has the Glorious One found the secret ingredient to his next title reign? Could Roode and Gable be on their way to championship gold?

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Ascension Bobby roode Chad Gable
Greg Bush
ANALYST
Greg is an avid sports fan and has been with Sportskeeda for over a year now. While Greg mainly focuses on WWE's Cruiserweight division, he has followed professional wrestling since he was a child. Greg is a member of the Under The Ring Podcast, where he and four others go over the weekly news and rumors. Discussions can get heated and very opinionated. If you would like to keep up with him outside of Sportskeeda, you can follow him @Undertheringpod on Twitter.
5 Takeaways from this week's WWE Raw (16 July 2018)
RELATED STORY
5 unforgivable mistakes made by the WWE this week (30th...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers of last night's Raw (April...
RELATED STORY
5 Great NXT Tag Teams that failed on the main roster
RELATED STORY
5 WWE tag teams that desperately need a makeover
RELATED STORY
5 NXT stars who are lost on the main roster 
RELATED STORY
5 former NXT superstars who couldn't live up to...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who should return to NXT
RELATED STORY
WWE News: The Ascension end their two-year losing streak
RELATED STORY
WWE News: 2-Year WWE losing streak comes to an end
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us