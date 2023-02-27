RAW Preview: 20-time Champion to be announced as host for WrestleMania, huge title change to take place? (February 27th, 2023)

Last week, we saw an impressive edition of Monday Night RAW. With only a few episodes remaining until WrestleMania 39, we conclude February with another big one.

Matches have been announced, and major announcements will be made. We expect a few more matches to be made official for The Showcase of the Immortals, and with everything WrestleMania-focused, things are certainly getting exciting.

Here's what you need to look forward to on RAW this week:

#5. The Miz TV Hollywood edition

What will be the big announcement about The Grandest Stage of Them All

The Miz has had an interesting past few months, primarily being busy with the likes of Dexter Lumis before floating around without too much direction. He never fails to make his presence known, and we expect that trend to continue until WrestleMania 39.

Given that there are no rumors of him competing at WrestleMania, we expect the 20-time Champion to announce himself as the host for The Show of Shows.

#4. Becky Lynch and Lita to square off for the tag team gold against Damage CTRL

Damage CTRL has been a thorn in Becky Lynch's side for quite a while now, and it's gotten to the point where they have cost her a potential spot at WrestleMania 39.

Barring 2021, where she was on a hiatus, this will be the first WrestleMania where Becky Lynch isn't in a singles title match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, she could still enter as Champion, and to do so, she will seek the help of her old rival, Lita. Big Time Becks and WWE Hall of Famer Lita will team up this week to face Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky of Damage CTRL for the Women's Tag Team Titles.

We fully expect there to be a title change - unless, of course, Bayley interferes and costs the two the match.

#3. Candice LeRae to battle Piper Niven on RAW

Candice LeRae and Piper Niven

Piper Niven hasn't been happy with Candice LeRae lately, and they had a tense confrontation backstage a few weeks ago. Meanwhile, Nikki Cross has been trying to seek LeRae's friendship in a sad-yet-odd way.

Either way, it's going to be an uphill battle for LeRae as she faces the physically imposing Piper Niven on RAW. Will she manage to get one over her?

#2. Asuka to battle Carmella on RAW

Is Carmella ready for Asuka?

Asuka has been on a roll ever since her return at the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match. While she was the second runner-up in the match, she has been nothing short of dominant since then.

She secured her spot against RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania when she won the Elimination Chamber match. The runner-up of the match, Carmella, isn't happy with the way things played out and put out a challenge to The Empress last week.

Will Carmella be able to derail Asuka's momentum on the road to WrestleMania?

#1. Will Brock Lesnar accept Omos' WrestleMania challenge?

Although there was no clear and conclusive end to the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley feud at Elimination Chamber 2023, they seem to be moving in different directions heading into WrestleMania 39.

Last week, Omos challenged Brock Lesnar to a match at The Grandest Stage of Them All, and reports have suggested that it is, in fact, happening.

It's a bizarre direction to go for The Beast Incarnate, who headlined WrestleMania only a year ago. Either way, we expect Lesnar to return to RAW and accept the challenge.

