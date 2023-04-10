Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview. It's the second episode after WrestleMania 39, and last week was largely considered a disappointment. We're not sure if it has to do with the fact that Vince McMahon was reportedly in charge of the show, and we're also not sure if the backstage morale was allegedly down as a result.

We can only hope for a better and more consistent show this week, hopefully with the debuts that were expected on the RAW after WrestleMania.

So let's jump right into what you should expect this week on the red brand:

#5. Matt Riddle takes The Miz on in an in-ring return after 5 months

The King of Bros looks to make a statement

Matt Riddle was away for the first few months of 2023, missing the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and most importantly - WrestleMania 39.

However, his return was saved for the RAW after WrestleMania, and he made an impact by taking out The Miz - who was previously taken out by Pat McAfee and Snoop Dogg at WrestleMania 39.

However, a more important role for the Original Bro was revealed on SmackDown after WrestleMania as he helped Sami Zayn from an assault from The Bloodline. With his storyline and direction now clear, he is set to make his in-ring return after five months and five days as he takes on The A-Lister on RAW this week.

#4. Lita and Becky Lynch defend the Women's Tag Team Titles against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

Who will walk out with the titles?

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler were dominant as they defeated three other teams, including Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan, to win the Women's Exhibition match at The Show of Shows.

So, of course, it makes sense that Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are the ones who will be getting a title shot instead. After not defending the Women's Tag Titles at WrestleMania 39, Becky Lynch and Lita will defend the titles this week on RAW against Rodriguez and Morgan.

We fully expect Lita to make her departure from WWE TV, and that will require her to drop the tag team titles. There is a huge possibility of a title change happening tonight, and Lita rides into the sunset for the foreseeable future.

#3. What's next for Bianca Belair?

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair is now a whopping 3-0 at WrestleMania, having defeated Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and the Empress of Tomorrow, Asuka. On the RAW after WrestleMania, The EST was confronted by SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley.

Ripley has by far been the biggest success of The Judgment Day, and her win over Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 will go down in history. They teased a match one night after The Grandest Stage of Them All, but we don't expect a champion vs. champion match to happen anytime soon as it simply makes no sense.

That could mostly have been a tease for WrestleMania 40, as both superstars are likely to be kept apart until then. But the big question is, who will step up to Belair for Backlash 2023?

#2. A lot is going on in the rest of RAW

As mentioned, last week's RAW was fairly uneventful. Triple H opened the show to give some sort of reassurance that many fans viewed as a red flag.

In terms of superstars, Austin Theory got a win over Rey Mysterio, Bobby Lashley took his anger out by squashing Mustafa Ali, and the Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defeated The Street Profits. Omos, meanwhile, bounced back from his loss to Brock Lesnar by defeating Elias.

As for Damage CTRL, there are unsettling rumors that they might be separated, and their loss to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez was quite telling. Seth Rollins walked out to orchestrate the crowd singing his theme song, and that was about it. Expect some sort of a follow-up on these superstars this week.

#1. What will be the aftermath of Brock Lesnar's shocking attack?

Cody Rhodes will address the brutal assault from RAW last week

Cody Rhodes confronted Roman Reigns on the RAW after WrestleMania 39 to demand a rematch. He was scheduled to face Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the main event along with a mystery partner, who turned out to be Brock Lesnar.

While The Beast teased being buddies with Cody, the main event never took place as he assaulted The American Nightmare to begin a new feud. His heel turn was a big shock, and we expect the feud to start tonight and for the two to eventually clash at Backlash 2023.

