RAW Preview: Big return after 10 months, Record-breaking star to face former champion for the first time ever?

It's going to be an exciting episode of Monday Night RAW. It's the penultimate episode to Money in the Bank 2022, which will undoubtedly be one of the most important shows of the year.

This week's episode will be a big one, from returns to Money in the Bank qualifying matches to top title feuds, RAW is shaping up to be a promising three hours. Here are some of the key segments, matches, and feuds to look forward to tonight:

#5. Ezekiel to bring Elias back to RAW after 10 months

TOMORROW: Are YOU ready to once again “Walk with Elias"?TOMORROW: @IAmNotEliasWWE 's older brother is set to put on the concert of a lifetime on #WWERaw ! Will a skeptical @FightOwensFight finally be proven wrong? Are YOU ready to once again “Walk with Elias"?TOMORROW: @IAmNotEliasWWE's older brother is set to put on the concert of a lifetime on #WWERaw! Will a skeptical @FightOwensFight finally be proven wrong? https://t.co/ueWZCKWNuw

Last week on RAW, Ezekiel managed to get over Kevin Owens. While Owens defeated Ezekiel at Hell in a Cell via pinfall, the latter still managed to dupe the former Universal Champion into giving him a rematch.

When it happened, Ezekiel won via a count-out. In what would turn out to be a shocking move, he announced that he would bring back his older brother Elias for a concert next week. It's going to be interesting to see how it plays out, and whether it's going to happen in an edited video or an actual live segment.

Will it be further embarrassment for Kevin Owens or will he be proven right all along?

#4. The Tag Team title feud continues

Jimmy Uso defeated Montez Ford last week

The Tag Team title feud continues to heat up. The Street Profits earned #1 contendership a night after Hell in a Cell when they defeated The Usos in a Championship contender's bout.

Last week, Jimmy Uso faced Montez Ford and emerged victorious. Despite this, The Street Profits have vowed not to stop until they knock off the record-breaking champions. Jey Uso, who is one-half of the record-breaking SmackDown Tag Team title run from last year, could face former champion, Angelo Dawkins in a first-time-ever match-up.

#3. What will be the fallout of the RAW main event last week?

Theory got the last laugh despite losing a pose-off contest

Last week's RAW was a bit bizarre to end the episode with a flex-off contest between 2-time WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and the current United States Champion Theory.

Lashley made his intention to regain the US Title known, and for some reason, WWE booked the veteran and the youngster in a weird segment. Lashley won the flex-off with ease, but Theory got the last laugh when he poured baby oil over the former world champion and blinded him to send him out of the ring.

What will happen this week? Will Theory have more tricks up his sleeve?

#2. What will The Judgment Day do on RAW this week?

Will Bianca Belair succumb to the numbers game?

The Judgment Day has taken a new form with Finn Balor, who was presumed to be the new leader after the betrayal of Edge. However, the Judgment Day insists that they are equals.

Bianca Belair was the first superstar to face their threat under a new direction as Rhea Ripley attempted to intimidate her Money in the Bank opponent last week.

Will the RAW Women's Champion have to jump over a lot of hurdles to retain her title? What will the trio pull off this week?

#1. Asuka faces Becky Lynch in a high-stakes MITB qualifying match

TOMORROW NIGHT they finally battle it out one-on-one! Winner will earn a coveted spot in the @WWEAsuka has been a thorn in @BeckyLynchWWE 's side since she made her return to Raw.TOMORROW NIGHT they finally battle it out one-on-one! Winner will earn a coveted spot in the #MITB Ladder Match and move one step closer to the #WWERaw Women's Title! .@WWEAsuka has been a thorn in @BeckyLynchWWE's side since she made her return to Raw. TOMORROW NIGHT they finally battle it out one-on-one! Winner will earn a coveted spot in the #MITB Ladder Match and move one step closer to the #WWERaw Women's Title! https://t.co/3TxJr7ybzu

While we're not sure if this is the official main event of RAW, it should be due to the caliber of this match. The two women have faced each other on numerous occasions, and Asuka has been a thorn in Becky Lynch's side ever since her return from injury.

Their paths have been constantly crossed, and only one woman can qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. Will The Empress succeed in her attempt to become a 2-time Money in the Bank winner, or will Lynch prevail over her long-time rival?

