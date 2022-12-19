Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview! It's the third episode of the month and the second-last episode of 2022. It's been an incredible year overall, and this week, WWE has made sure to stack the episode up with some high-stakes matches.

The storylines going on are interesting, and fans are naturally curious to see the fallout from the ending of last week when Bobby Lashley was fired by Adam Pearce.

But before that, let's look ahead to the entire show tonight and check out the card:

#5. Becky Lynch takes on Bayley after three and a half years on RAW

Becky Lynch and Bayley have faced off a few times despite being a part of the Four Horsewomen group. The last time they had a singles match against each other was in April 2019 on SmackDown, with Becky Lynch getting the victory.

The two haven't crossed paths all that much, but that has changed as Lynch is now in a full-fledged feud against The Damage CTRL leader.

Who will get the bragging rights after their match on RAW this week?

#4. What will be the aftermath of Bobby Lashley's shocking release last week?

Adam Pearce delivered some shocking news to The All Mighty

The biggest headlines from RAW last week happened in the aftermath of the main event. Seth Rollins defeated Bobby Lashley, who was furious and laid his hands on a WWE official - something that Adam Pearce warned him about a week prior.

The confrontation led to him shoving Pearce, who called him a "motherf***er" before firing him. Don't be surprised if The All Mighty Bobby Lashley unexpectedly invades Monday Night RAW tonight.

#3. The Street Profits take on The Judgment Day

WWE @WWE

The Street Profits vs. The Judgment Day TOMORROW NIGHT on #WWERaw The Street Profits vs. The Judgment Day TOMORROW NIGHT on #WWERaw The Street Profits vs. The Judgment Day https://t.co/vw64g642Pa

Last week on RAW, The Street Profits teamed up with Akira Tozawa in a losing effort against The Judgment Day trio of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio.

Dominik got the big win for the team, and this week, the former RAW Tag Team Champions will look for revenge as they face Balor and Priest. Who will stand tall?

Can the former champions get the better of the faction?

#2. Who will stand tall in the "Winner Takes All" ladder match?

The prize pool has been doubled for the high-stakes match

Last week on the red brand, The Miz attempted to steal a lot of the money Dexter Lumis had won, only to get stopped by Adam Pearce. This led to Johnny Gargano suggesting that they have a "Winner Take All" match where The Miz matches the same amount as what he tried to stole, and the prize will be suspended above the ring.

It was then revealed that it would be a ladder match, and The Miz was desperate enough to accept it. Now, Lumis and Miz will go at it again in a high-stakes "Winner Takes All" ladder match. Who will walk out victorious?

#1. Will Alexa Bliss continue to pull out surprises against Bianca Belair?

Alexa Bliss surprised everyone, including Bianca Belair, last week

The latest edition of RAW opened with a solid number one contender's match between Alexa Bliss and Bayley. Thanks to Becky Lynch's interference, Bliss managed to evade the numbers game of Damage CTRL and successfully defeated Bayley to earn a title shot against women's champion Bianca Belair.

Belair and Bliss have been allies for a while now, which is why the champion was surprised when she entered the ring to congratulate her. This led to Bliss putting her in a Sister Abigal position before letting her go and snapping back to reality.

Belair admitted to being shaken up by what happened. What control does Bray Wyatt still possess over Alexa Bliss? Will we get any answers?

What do you make of how the upcoming episode of RAW is shaping up? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Has WWE found its next Kurt Angle? We asked the legend here

Poll : 0 votes