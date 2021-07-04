RAW Preview - Major confusion regarding advertised WWE clash, Charlotte Flair to make a massive announcement, Randy Orton returns for revenge?

Monday nights have been synonymous with RAW, the flagship WWE show for well over two decades now. This week will be no different as the company builds towards Money in the Bank and beyond.

RAW has already announced two matches and two massive segments for the upcoming show, and thus far the lineup looks awesome. Ultimately, it all depends on how all the elements come together, how WWE writers script out the ebbs and flow of the show.

So, with that said, here's the official RAW preview served hot and fresh. Be sure to leave a comment and let us know your thoughts.

#5 The WWE Champion confuses us regarding an advertised RAW match

I thought that its gonna be a tag team match... pic.twitter.com/XJ0tKm4XIr — Savo Babicic (@TheOneIn1000000) July 3, 2021

On the one hand, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has informed us that we'll see a rematch between him and Xavier Woods on RAW. On the other hand, WWE has announced that there will be a tag team match between The New Day and Bobby Lashley & MVP. Well, whatever the case may be, the best thing about the situation is that both cases are awesome.

We saw a very different Kingston on last week's show, who seemed a lot more focused, a lot more intense, and a lot more serious. MVP brought out the best in him and this should translate into a fiery feud going into Money in the Bank this year.

One has to wonder if WWE will make Lashley look absolutely bulletproof going into the upcoming big pay-per-view, winning every single match, be it singles or tag team, or if MVP will take the pin on RAW this week?

Now, it doesn't seem like Kofi Kingston will dethrone Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship anytime soon, but the build has been pretty entertaining.

Edited by Kaushik Das