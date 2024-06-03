Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview! In less than three weeks, WWE will head to Glasgow for Clash at the Castle 2024. The main attraction of the event will be Scottish hero (and worldwide villain) Drew McIntyre facing Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship.

This week's episode should result in a few more matches being added to the Clash at the Castle card. One bout that will likely happen at the premium live event is the rematch between Sami Zayn and Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Title.

Tensions have been rising in The Alpha Academy, making Gable no less than a tyrant who Sami Zayn has been trying to stop. Besides the Intercontinental and World Heavyweight Title feuds, there is a lot to look forward to.

Trending

Starting with the World Heavyweight Champion's match tonight, here is what to expect on RAW:

#5 Damian Priest faces Rey Mysterio after over a year on RAW

The World Heavyweight Champion is 2-2 with Mysterio in televised matches [Image source: wwe.com]

Damian Priest will face WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio in a huge match on RAW. Rey is the leader of the LWO, and Priest is the man who many consider The Judgment Day's kingpin in Rhea Ripley's absence,

LWO and The Judgment Day have been at odds, with former LWO member Carlito helping the heel faction at every turn. Rey ended up exacting revenge on the former champion last week, and he will look to take down The Archer of Infamy tonight.

The two men have faced each other a total of six times, with four bouts taking place on television. In terms of TV contests, Mysterio and Priest are tied at two victories each. However, if we include live event matches, Mysterio has two more wins over The Judgment Day member. They last locked horns in singles competition on April 24, 2023.

Priest will look to secure a decisive win ahead of his big match against Drew McIntyre in Glasgow.

#4 What will the fallout of Bron Breakker's recent rampage?

Expand Tweet

Adam Pearce is generally a busy man, but for the last couple of weeks, he has been struggling to deal with a massive issue in the form of Bron Breakker. The son of Rick Steiner made it clear how unhappy he was at being excluded from the 2024 King of the Ring tournament.

In retaliation for Adam Pearce and WWE management's decision, he has brutalized other superstars. Last week, he made a statement by assaulting Ricochet and Ilja Dragunov during their match.

Will Adam Pearce be forced to confront Bron Breakker again on RAW? Fans must stay tuned to find out.

#3 The New Day faces AOP in a big tag team match

Karrion Kross has been targeting The New Day [Image source: wwe.com]

Karrion Kross has seemingly had one goal since coming to RAW: to tear apart The New Day. This November will mark ten years since the formation of The New Day, effectively making them the longest-tenured faction in WWE history.

The New Day has undoubtedly taken a big hit because of Big E's absence in the last couple of years. Xavier Woods has refused to listen to Karrion Kross, who appears to recognize his potential as a singles star.

Will Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods get the better of AOP tonight?

#2 Sheamus faces Ludwig Kaiser after their brawl last week

Sheamus is 0-3 against Gunther, and Kaiser looks to follow in his footsteps [Image source: wwe.com]

Sheamus isn't going to be chasing a fourth match against Gunther after losing thrice to him. However, he will look to get a big win against another Imperium member, Ludwig Kaiser.

Last week, Sheamus and Kaiser had a huge brawl. They had to be separated by a lot of people. It will all come to a head tonight when the veteran faces Kaiser, who many believe has the potential to be a big star in WWE.

#1 Liv Morgan appears on RAW after the chaotic ending to last week's episode

Expand Tweet

Last week's episode of RAW ended as chaotically as it could have, considering the circumstances. The Women's World Championship rematch saw Becky Lynch invoke her rematch clause against Liv Morgan, with Adam Pearce announcing a steel cage match to up the stakes.

Becky Lynch was on the verge of regaining the title, with Dominik Mysterio once again attempting to thwart Liv Morgan in an act of retaliation for Rhea Ripley. However, Braun Strowman came out and chased JD McDonagh, Finn Balor, and Dominik away. Dominik, not seeing it coming, got bulldozed, with his body hitting the door of the steel cage from which Lynch was escaping.

This led to Liv Morgan capitalizing and picking up the win to retain her title. She even shockingly kissed Dominik as RAW went off the air. There is going to be a lot of explaining to do, and we expect that to play out tonight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback