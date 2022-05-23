RAW Preview: Record-breaking champion to enter title picture after losing, Newly-formed faction to break up after Hell in a Cell due to heel turn?

Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview! We're only two weeks away from Hell in a Cell 2022, which means that this will be the penultimate episode before the show. The red brand will feature the central rivalries and feuds heading into the premium live event, with the first stipulation match of the show announced last week.

This week, we will see a fallout from the previous episode, with more matches likely to be made official for Hell in a Cell. So far, only two bouts have been confirmed, and both are from Monday Night RAW. With that said, here’s what to expect from a potentially action-packed episode tonight:

#5. Becky Lynch to address her loss to Asuka on RAW

Big Time Becks lost to Asuka in the main event of RAW last week

Last week, the originally-scheduled main event was supposed to feature Asuka vs. Becky Lynch vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Doudrop vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi in a six-pack challenge to determine the next RAW Women's title challenger at Hell in a Cell.

By now, you have likely heard most of the news and rumors regarding the walk-out of Banks and Naomi that caused a big stir backstage. As a result, even Nikki and Doudrop were removed, and Lynch vs. Asuka was to determine the next title challenger.

The two women have had an incredible series of matches over the years, with both of them picking up wins over the other in big matches. Last week was no different, and the two women would go at it in the main event before The Empress of Tomorrow came out victorious.

She is now scheduled to face Bianca Belair at Hell in a Cell, but Becky Lynch will have something to say about her loss last week. Expect Big Time Becks to weasel her way into the title picture, eventually making it a triple threat bout.

#4. How will The Judgment Day react to the newly-formed trio?

Last week on RAW, it was decided that Liv Morgan, Finn Balor, and AJ Styles needed to work together. Styles and Balor had already begun their alliance, and they picked up a win over Los Lotharios.

Morgan would eventually come out and cement the alliance between them. Edge, meanwhile, said that more people will join his group, stating that even The Phenomenal One was welcome to join him.

The direction seems obvious. The newly-formed faction isn't meant to last, and don't be surprised to see Balor pull off his first-ever heel turn on the main roster at Hell in a Cell to potentially join Edge and The Judgment Day.

#3. Bobby Lashley to propose an All Mighty Challenge to Omos

Bobby Lashley isn't done with Omos despite going 2-1 in their series

Bobby Lashley one-upped Omos in his series by going 2-1. Following the latter's victory over the former WWE Champion at WrestleMania Backlash, The All Mighty picked up a win in their steel cage match on RAW last week. Omos threw him through the cage, and all Lashley had to do was get on his feet to pick up a technical victory.

From the look of things, Bobby Lashley isn't done with The Nigerian Giant just yet. He is set to propose an "All Mighty Challenge" to the former RAW Tag Team Champion. What does Lashley have in store for Omos and MVP?

#2. The Mysterios confront Veer Mahaan

Last week on RAW, United States Champion Theory unleashed a new weapon on Mustafa Ali. That weapon just so happened to be the rising Veer Mahaan, who has been making waves on the red brand.

What some fans noticed was that The Mysterios quietly disappeared from TV following the beginning of their rivalry against Mahaan. After Theory got his derogatory selfie with Veer Mahaan and Ali, The Mysterios would return for the save, being the first ones to get the better of the Indian superstar.

What will the father-son duo have in store for Mahaan this week?

#1. Cody Rhodes faces The Miz on RAW

The two veterans will face each other once again this week

Cody Rhodes hasn't lost since his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38. Whether it's been on RAW, premium live events, or live shows, The American Nightmare has kept his momentum intact.

One of those wins happens to be against The Miz on the second episode of the red brand post-WrestleMania 38. This week, they will run it back again following the announcement that Rhodes made.

He will be going to hell in less than two weeks as he challenged Seth Rollins to the namesake Hell in a Cell match. Will he keep his momentum alive and pick up another win over the two-time WWE Grand Slam Champion?

Edited by Kaushik Das