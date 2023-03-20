Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview. It's the penultimate episode of RAW before WrestleMania 39, and the road to the Grandest Stage of Them All is officially coming to an end.

So what can we expect to see on the penultimate episode before WrestleMania? A lot, that's for sure. Expect more matches to be made official and for WWE to quickly start wrapping up feuds to build up toward the biggest weekend of the wrestling calendar year.

So without further ado, let's get right into what is in store for us this Monday Night:

#5. Roman Reigns returns to RAW to confront Cody Rhodes

What will The Undisputed Universal Champion have to say?

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes met on SmackDown recently for the first time in a long time. Things have certainly been interesting in the build to the WrestleMania main event, and there hasn't been any bad blood or physical contact involving Rhodes and Reigns.

Expect that to change this week on RAW. Whether it's a beatdown from The Bloodline or otherwise, The Tribal Chief is likely set to make a huge statement against the 37-year-old Rhodes ahead of their big match at the SoFi Stadium.

#4. Austin Theory takes on Montez Ford

Can Montez Ford get revenge for Angelo Dawkins?

Last week on RAW, Austin Theory absolutely fried The Street Profits in a backstage segment, asking them what they were planning to do for WrestleMania 39.

He silenced Angelo Dawkins by defeating him and even brutalized him with an STF. Ahead of his big match against John Cena at The Grandest Stage of Them All, he will face former Champion Montez Ford.

Although we fully expect Theory to win, we also expect Ford to get a huge push post-WrestleMania.

#3. What will be the fallout of Omos and Brock Lesnar's segment on RAW?

Last week on RAW, Brock Lesnar went face-to-face with The Nigerian Giant Omos. It was an interesting confrontation that saw The Beast outpowered in what felt like an extremely rare moment.

We haven't seen Lesnar manhandled that way since Braun Strowman did it in the summer of 2017.

Either way, we expect the fallout of that, which might just be Omos squashing the current superstar.

#2. What will be the next step of the Bianca Belair-Asuka feud?

Last week, Asuka came to the aid of Bianca Belair as she was being attacked by Carmella and Chelsea Green - the latter of whom she had just defeated. Asuka helped, but after they cleared the ring, she showed off her teeth covered in a blue liquid, leaving the RAW Women's Champion perplexed.

Will the mind games continue? Or will Bianca Belair get the better of Asuka? Also, what role will Chelsea Green and Carmella have to play this week?

#1. Logan Paul to host an episode of Impaulsive TV

Will Seth Rollins come and get Logan Paul?

Logan Paul will return this week. The last time we saw him on the red brand, he knocked Seth Rollins out cold with one punch. Their WrestleMania 39 match is official, and it's going to be a highly-anticipated one.

We know that Seth Rollins is going to interfere on the episode of Impaulsive TV, but will he be able to get a measure of revenge in the process?

