Raw Reunion: 5 legends who could win the 24/7 championship

24/7 title will be on everyone's mind

It's the Raw Reunion on Monday, and as many as 40 legends have been scheduled to appear on the show. The likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels and Kurt Angle have been scheduled to make an appearance along with Melina, Kelly Kelly and Alicia Fox.

The 24/7 Championship is the talk of the town right now, and every single one in the WWE Universe loves it. R-Truth and Drake Maverick have been doing a tremendous job in keeping the audience glued to the segments, and the fact that it can be defended anytime, anywhere makes it more exciting.

One thing we have seen in common with these reunions and anniversary celebrations is the return of legends to squash current stars. While that is going to happen once again this Monday, it might be a little more interesting because of the 24/7 title.

Many will have an eye on the title as it is easy to get and adds to their collection without too much fuss. Without further ado, here are 5 legends who could have a go at the 24/7 Championship on Monday:

#5 – Hurricane Helms

Starting off with someone who has already had a go at the title this week. Hurricane Helms was at the San Diego Comic-Con and tried to take the title off R-Truth. The current 24/7 champion was giving an interview with IGN when he was rolled-up by the current WWE producer.

Truth did manage to retain the title as he kicked out at the 2-count. Drake Maverick then showed up but ended up with a similar fate as Truth escaped after kicking out once again at the 2-count.

Hurricane is scheduled to appear on Raw Reunion as well, and it is almost guaranteed that he will have a go at the title once again.

