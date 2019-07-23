Raw Reunion: Roundup of number of times WWE 24/7 Championship changed hands on the show

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 916 // 23 Jul 2019, 10:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

R Truth is still the 24/7 Champion

Despite the return of several WWE Hall of Famers and legends, including the likes of 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, D-Generation X, and Alundra Blayze, the highly anticipated Raw Reunion show pretty much revolved around the WWE 24/7 Championship which changed hands for a total of nine times throughout the course of the night.

Heading into tonight's show, nine-time 24/7 Champion R-Truth was always in jeopardy of losing his title on tonight's show, given the fact that Superstars from both the past and the present were all set for a historic night in Tampa, Florida.

Having survived the recently concluded San Diego Comic-Con as the 24/7 Champion, Truth started off tonight's Raw Reunion by losing his title to a very familiar foe. The WWE Universe even saw the crowning of the first-ever female 24/7 Champion and also saw the first-ever submission win, as well. By the end of the night, R-Truth might have become a 10-time 24/7 Champion but the title certainly did change hands on several occasions on Raw.

Here is the full list of nine occasions when the 24/7 Championship changed hands throughout tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw along with the name of the title winners.

#1 Drake Maverick

R-Truth was first spotted on tonight's Raw Reunion when he was interviewed by Charly Caruso in the backstage area. During the interview, Truth, accompanied by Carmella, spoke about his experience at SDCC 2019 where WWE legend Hurricane tried to pin him for the 24/7 Championship.

Within a matter of seconds, Truth was interrupted by Renee Michelle, who accused the 24/7 Champion of ruining her wedding and her honeymoon, both being instances where Truth won back the 24/7 Title from Drake Maverick. Michelle then got into an altercation with Carmella, allowing Drake Maverick to pin Truth via a roll-up from behind and win the 24/7 Championship.

See WWE RAW REUNION Results, Highlights of event, & more on WWE RAW REUNION Results page

1 / 5 NEXT