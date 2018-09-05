WWE News: Undertaker returns to accept fight against Triple H.

What's the story?

The Undertaker returned on Monday Night Raw in Columbus, Ohio to officially accept a match with Triple H at the Super Showdown in Australia.

In case you didn't know...

The Undertaker was believed to have retired from wrestling after his defeat at WrestleMania against Roman Reigns, but he came back and fought against John Cena at WrestleMania 34 after Cena requested several times.

Since that time, he has not returned to Raw. But last week, WWE announced that he was going to face Triple H in the main event of WWE's global PPV in Australia dubbed Super Showdown.

Triple H, who fought his last match against Undertaker in a match dubbed the End of an Era at WrestleMania 28, accepted the match last week on Raw.

The heart of the matter

On the September 3 edition of Raw, Undertaker made a shock return after Shawn Michaels, Triple H's longtime friend appeared to predict a win for his friend against the Undertaker. The Undertaker entered the ring and traded barbs with Michaels whom he accused of being a coward for retiring from WWE.

He then further went on to say that Triple H would survive the same fate he survived in his last match against him at the End of an Era match. This officially meant he had accepted to fight at The Super Show Down in Melbourne, Australia.

What's next?

Undertaker's official invitation has led many to speculate that Triple H will be back on the next edition of Raw to personally respond to Undertaker's comments and lay the ground for further promotions of the match.

Fans can rest assured that the match between WWE legends is coming off in Australia for the last time. The Super Show-Down will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 6th, 2018.