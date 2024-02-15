RAW star to appear on WWE SmackDown and put Roman Reigns on notice? Exploring the likelihood

WWE SmackDown could see a new superstar show up on the show tonight. The ever-changing saga of the main event scene of WWE SmackDown could have a new twist added.

This week, The Rock and Roman Reigns return after creating chaos at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press conference. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will also likely be on the blue brand this Friday. However, we see another huge star enter the picture. The star in question is The Judgment Day's Damian Priest

Over half a year ago, Damian Priest won the Money in the Bank briefcase in London. However, since then, he has had a few cracks at the World Heavyweight Championship but not the Undisputed Championship.

Expand Tweet

This week on WWE SmackDown, while it's highly unlikely, we could see Damian Priest appear on the show and create chaos in an already chaotic storyline. While Roman Reigns already has three people on his mind, Priest being there would increase the problems even more.

The Judgement Day Member won the Money in the Bank briefcase almost half a year ago. With time not so much on his side, he may look to quicken his activities and cash in.

The Rock wants to create the biggest WrestleMania of all time ahead of his return on WWE SmackDown

Cheer him or boo him, The Rock has got the whole world talking. The People's Champion will be live on WWE SmackDown this week with his cousin and Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns.

Ahead of the show, The Rock spoke with E! News about his return to the company. The TKO board member claimed he wants to help make this year's WrestleMania the biggest one of all time:

“Number one was, most importantly, what can we create for the fans that’s gonna be interesting. Then, can we possibly create the biggest WrestleMania event of all time? The biggest match of all time between myself and Roman Reigns. Can we do that? The best thing about always coming back to this world of pro wrestling that I was born into is, I get to connect with the people and the fans in ways that I don’t have that opportunity to.”

Check out the video below:

The Rock and Roman Reigns look like the modern-day Two-Man Power Trip. It will be interesting to see what they cook this week on WWE SmackDown.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE