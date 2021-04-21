RAW Superstar jokes that he burned his Brock Lesnar t-shirt

Xavier Woods joked that he burned his Brock Lesnar merchandise when The Beast squashed Kofi Kingston in a matter of seconds on the FOX premiere of WWE SmackDown.

Xavier Woods recently posted a throwback photo on his official Twitter handle in which he can be seen sporting a Brock Lesnar t-shirt. Woods stated in the caption of his photo that he burned the t-shirt on October 4, 2019. Fans might remember that Brock Lesnar ended Kofi Kingston's months-long WWE title run on that night in a matter of seconds.

Woods then requested that the WWE Universe to remind him to put up the same tweet on October 4th every year henceforth. Check out the tweets below:

I burned this shirt on October 4th, 2019 pic.twitter.com/2AMNkX4KWZ — Austin #Creed4G4 - Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) April 20, 2021

Brock Lesnar's win over Kofi Kingston left many fans seething

Brock Lesnar had lost the Universal title to Seth Rollins in the main event of SummerSlam 2019, ending an epic rivalry that lasted for several months. The Beast was absent from WWE TV for a short while after his big loss to Rollins. He later appeared on SmackDown and issued a challenge to Kofi Kingston for the WWE title.

Brock Lesnar and Kofi Kingston squared off for the latter's belt on SmackDown's FOX premiere. Fans were astonished to see Brock hit an F-5 on Kingston as soon as the match kicked off. Lesnar proceeded to pin Kofi to become the new WWE Champion and the WWE Universe wasn't happy one bit.

pain pic.twitter.com/6IbBy9u9z9 — chlo | antonio ally | inactive (@lynchstatement) April 17, 2021

Brock Lesnar had a six month run with the WWE title. He even competed in the 2020 Royal Rumble match while champion. It was a dominate performance before he was eliminated by Drew McIntyre, setting up their eventual WrestleMania clash. The Scottish Psychopath won the Rumble and went on to defeat Lesnar for the WWE title at WrestleMania 36.

Kofi Kingston was pushed back to the mid-card following his WWE title loss to Brock Lesnar. He is still doing well for himself as a mid-card act, but the squash loss to Lesnar certainly left a bad taste in fan's mouths that still hasn't completely subsided.