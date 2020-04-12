RAW Superstar comes out supporting Ronda Rousey's statements

Ronda Rousey took a shot at the WWE fans for being ungrateful

The former RAW Women's Champion also called it 'fake fighting'

Ronda Rousey caused a stir among the WWE Universe with fans and Superstars calling out the former RAW Women's Champion for her recent comments. She claimed that the WWE fans were ungrateful and also called the whole industry 'fake'.

Shayna Baszler has now jumped in to support her friend and claimed that Rousey was just caring more about her family than the WWE fans.

HOW DARE RONDA CARE MORE ABOUT HER FAMILY THAN PLEASING FANS THAT ARE NEVER HAPPY!!! — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) April 11, 2020

Rousey took a shot at the WWE fans while chatting with Wild Ride! with Steve-O podcast this week. She claimed that the fans were ungrateful and that she had no interest in returning to WWE full-time.

She made it clear that she did not want to spend 200+ days on the road and that is the comment Shayna Baszler has come out supporting. Ronda Rousey's exact words were:

“So it’s just like … what am I doing it for if I’m not being able to spend my time and energy on my family? Instead of spending my time and energy on a bunch of f***ing ungrateful fans that don’t appreciate me. I love performing. I love the girls. I love being out there … but, at the end of the day, I was just like, ‘F*** these fans, dude.’” [H/T Pro Wrestling Sheet]