RAW Superstar credits her success to the WWE Performance Center

The Performance Center has been instrumental in WWE's recent success

The introduction of the Performance Center has been one of the greatest achievements of WWE in recent times. The state of the art training facility in Orlando, Florida has provided the company a chance to work more closely with its Superstars and new recruits. Currently, the WWE Performance Center is the home for RAW, NXT, and SmackDown given the prevailing conditions and also hosted WrestleMania 36 as well.

One Superstar who has credited her success to the training facility is Bianca Belair. The new member of the Red brand revealed how the facility helped her develop given that she had no prior wrestling experience in an interview with WWE UK.

"The Performance Center is super essential for your success here, especially with someone like me who came in with zero wrestling experience. Also, it is more than just learning the physical parts. I did not watch wrestling growing up and so I have been playing catchup since the very beginning."

"At the Performance Center, not only do they teach you the physical aspect, they teach you, you know you have so much knowledge there with all the coaches that are there and teaching you the history of the business and the culture of WWE. It was very crucial for my success here as I didn't even know how to do a headlock or a wristlock so I learned everything from the Performance Center."

She also thanked Coach Sara Amato for teaching her from the very beginning. Belair also commented that being surrounded by experienced performers who have been working in the Indie scene and the environment at the Performance Center sets you up for success.

Bianca Belair in WWE

Since joining WWE in 2016, Belair has been one of the standout performers across all three brands. She has already gone up against the likes of Shayna Baszler, Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley during her time in NXT and also had a dominant display at this year's Royal Rumble where she eliminated a record eight Superstars.

She has now moved to RAW and has been paired with the RAW Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits and is leaving a mark on the Red brand.