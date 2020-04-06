RAW Superstar declares intention to win Money in the Bank briefcase

WWE is advertising Money in the Bank for May 10th.

If the event goes ahead, a new star could be created.

WWE has advertised Money in the Bank for May 10th.

WrestleMania 36 has just concluded and despite all the uncertainty in the world right now, the WWE timeline has no intention of stopping. During Night 2 of the Show of Shows, WWE advertised their next pay-per-view, Money in the Bank, to take place on May 10th.

Whether or not it goes ahead remains to be seen, as multi-person matches are not exactly ideal in today's circumstances. But that has not stopped Liv Morgan from pondering over a possible victory in the annual staple. She tweeted her intention to win the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Miss Money in the bank ? 😏😉 — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) April 6, 2020

Morgan was a part of WrestleMania Night 2, defeating Natalya in a solid pre-show match. This victory could enable her to bigger and better things. Certainly better than her feud with Lana at the start of the year.

The former Riott Squad member has some momentum on her side, as well as the support of the WWE Universe. Ever since splitting from the villainous trio, Morgan has gained a lot of popularity thanks to her talent and subtle charisma.

Again, the immediate future of WWE programming after the post-WrestleMania episodes of RAW and SmackDown is in doubt and there is a possibility that Money in the Bank does not happen on the scheduled date. Either way, Liv Morgan would remain a popular choice to become Miss Money in the Bank.