RAW Superstar hints disappointment over WWE booking in cryptic Instagram post

The Superstar doesn't seem thrilled with her current booking on the main roster.

The Instagram post hinted that she has been "forgotten".

WWE Superstar Ruby Riott recently posted a cryptic message on her official Instagram handle. Judging from the post, it seems like she isn't happy with her current booking. Riott posted a photo of herself, walking down to the ring, with the caption hinting that she has either been forgotten or she was never noticed by the higher-ups. Check out the post below:

The post resulted in fans coming in droves and extending their love and support for the former Riott Squad member.

Ruby Riott was promoted to the main roster after a brief stint in NXT. She made her main roster debut along with Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan, with the trio later dubbing themselves The Riott Squad. Last year's Superstar Shakeup saw Liv Morgan being drafted to SmackDown Live, thus marking the end of the group.

Soon after, Riott took a hiatus to undergo shoulder surgery. She made her in-ring return on the March 2, 2020 edition of RAW, in a losing effort against Liv Morgan. Riott also competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the namesake PPV, and was eliminated by the eventual winner, Shayna Baszler.

Prior to her return, Riott had been on a losing streak, and things don't seem to have changed much after all these months. Hopefully, WWE puts her in a program sometime soon and utilizes Riott to her fullest potential.