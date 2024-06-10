RAW Superstar to leave WWE after losing title match at Clash at the Castle? Exploring potential twist

Chad Gable's appearance at Clash at the Castle 2024 might mark his last time in the WWE. The talented wrestler is all set to take on Sami Zayn at the highly anticipated Premium Live Event. If the 38-year-old loses this opportunity to seize the Intercontinental title, he could leave the Stamford-based promotion to explore new possibilities for his career.

The RAW wrestler has been steadily building up his momentum ever since he turned his back on Sami Zayn. If he fails to win the championship, it could pose a significant obstacle, particularly because his WWE contract expired on June 7.

With the anticipation of receiving offers from prominent wrestling promotions should he become a free agent, WWE faces the potential loss of a remarkably skilled wrestler if they fail to secure Gable's future within the organization. He might consider leaving the company after all the setbacks, despite his long tenure. However, given his fan base's growth and the company's investment in him this year, it's unlikely he'll leave after Clash at the Castle.

Lately, the former Olympian has become a major focus of programming under the new leadership of Triple H. He is poised to become a top name, and his recent shift to a villainous character has greatly boosted his status. Bestowing upon him the Intercontinental title at Clast at the Castle could help secure his future with the company.

As of now, there's no sign that Gable is parting ways with WWE. We'll have to be patient and see what lies ahead for this talented star, as for now it's all just speculation.

Chad Gable has been a focal point of WWE RAW

Despite the contractual circumstances, Gable is scheduled to participate in a significant match at Clast at the Castle.

Gable has been displaying abusive behavior towards his fellow teammates at Alpha Academy, indicating that Otis may potentially transform the future. The company has also hinted at the possibility of Gable allying with other stars, but this prospect will undoubtedly be thwarted if a contract extension cannot be negotiated.

If he manages to win the title at Clash at the Castle, it's clear that there will be a contract renewal and a continuation of the storyline with his Alpha Academy teammates. Watching a feud with Otis in the future will be exciting, so it's not impossible for him and WWE to come to an agreement.

