RAW Superstar 'lobbied for weeks' to stalk The Undertaker's wife in infamous WWE storyline

The Undertaker is one of WWE's most iconic Superstars

The Big Show has revealed that he wanted to be unveiled as the mystery person who stalked The Undertaker’s ex-wife, Sara, during the infamous 2001 storyline involving DDP.

Around the time of WCW’s invasion of WWE, one of the featured storylines revolved around The Undertaker, whose wife had been caught on camera in public and outside her home by an unknown Superstar.

The debuting DDP eventually unveiled himself as the stalker on a June 2001 episode of RAW. However, speaking on WWE online series ‘If It’s On The Internet’, Big Show recalled that he pitched the idea of playing the role.

“I actually lobbied for the one… Remember the Undertaker stalker gimmick that they gave to DDP? I lobbied for that for weeks before they picked who was doing it. I thought that was the greatest thing ever. [On reflection] Glad it wasn’t me!”

Unfortunately for DDP, the angle with The Undertaker was not well received by large sections of the WWE Universe, hence why Big Show is glad that WWE’s creative team did not give the stalker gimmick to him.

The 7-footer also confirmed that he was considered as the person who ran over Steve Austin at Survivor Series 1999, but the role went to Rikishi instead.