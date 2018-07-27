WWE Rumor Mill: RAW Superstar Mojo Rawley injured, details revealed

WWE RAW Superstar Mojo Rawley is presently dealing with a leg injury

What’s the story?

Per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE RAW Superstar Mojo Rawley is reportedly dealing with a leg injury.

Apparently, Rawley hurt his left leg—additional details on which have been discussed.

In case you didn’t know…

Rawley has performed for the WWE since 2012 and is now regarded as a notable mid-card performer for the promotion’s RAW brand.

He possesses a tremendous athletic pedigree and is a former football player—widely respected for his strength and conditioning routines.

Rawley, whose real name is Dean Muhtadi, competed as a four-year starter both on the offensive and defensive lines at the T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria, Virginia.

Additionally, Rawley found continual success in his college football career as well—that’s not to mention his incredible achievements in the academic realm, as he received his MBA from the Smith Business School MBA program.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that Mojo Rawley recently defeated Tyler Breeze when the duo competed against one another on the July 16th episode of Monday Night RAW.

While Rawley seemed to be relatively unhurt after the aforementioned matchup, the belief is that he has indeed been dealing with a leg injury.

The Observer reports that Rawley “is working on a left leg injury”.

Furthermore, it’s being noted that Rawley has a major bruise on the side of his leg as well as the knee area.

What’s next?

As of this writing, neither the WWE nor Rawley have addressed his aforementioned leg injury.

Regardless, the vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that Rawley isn’t likely to miss out on much in-ring action, despite dealing with the injury.

In other words, the WWE Universe can expect the former “Hype Bros” powerhouse to continue performing for the WWE’s RAW brand in the days to come.

Sportskeeda wishes Mojo Rawley a safe and speedy recovery.

