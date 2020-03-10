RAW Superstar open to moving back to NXT

Sripad

Ricochet has revealed that he is open to a move back to NXT at any time. He was on Good Morning Washington earlier today when he admitted that NXT is like a home to him. The former North American Champion added that he enjoyed his time in NXT a lot.

A lot has changed since his time in NXT as it has moved from a pre-taped show on the WWE Network to a two-hour live show on the USA Network on Wednesdays.

“For sure! That’s a place I’d like to...I'd like to call a home for me. It was a place I enjoyed thoroughly when I was being there. Now that they have more exposure on the USA Network every Wednesday I think that’s huge too. So, for me, for sure. For me, any time they need a hand from me I’ll be there no problem.” [H/T Sportskeeda for transcription]

Ricochet was involved in a WWE Universal title match against Brock Lesnar at Super ShowDown last month but was unable to get his hands on the title. He was then beaten clean by 24/7 Champion Riddick Moss last week on RAW and reports suggest he is unlikely to get a push in this WrestleMania season.