RAW Superstar returning from injury unhappy with WWE; takes a shot at current Superstars

WWE's huge roster means that all the Superstars don't feature consistently on RAW, SmackDown and NXT. This is even tougher for Superstars who have been on the shelf for a while due to injury.

Former RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax, who has been out since last April, seems to have recovered from her double knee surgery and is raring to go. But, it seems that WWE's creative team do not have anything in store for her at the moment. She recently tweeted about it and also took a shot at current Superstars.

I’m just gonna start another 4 horsewomen group so I can get booked, bc talent has nothing to do with it.



Jax said that she wanted to start her own Four Horsewomen group as that is the only way to get booked on WWE television. This may be a shot at Shayna Baszler - one of the Four Horsewomen from MMA, and Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Bayley - the Four Horsewomen of WWE.

All five Superstars are in prominent storylines heading into WrestleMania 36, with Baszler and Lynch facing off for the RAW Women's title, while Charlotte Flair is set to take on Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship.

Banks and Bayley haven't been booked for WrestleMania 36 yet, but recent reports suggest that the two will be in a six-woman match at the marquee show.