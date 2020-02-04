RAW Superstar returns from injury and assaults Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan was betrayed by a close friend on RAW

Liv Morgan faced Lana in a rematch from last week tonight on RAW. The Ravishing Russian's former lover put her away on January 27th with an impressive springboard flatliner.

Morgan finally got one up on Lana, and tonight hoped to do the same. In the opening match of the night, Lana attempted to surprise her opponent by faking an injury. However, Morgan quickly overcame the sneak attack, planting Lana again with the springboard flatliner.

Immediately after the bout, a familiar music hit, leaving Liv Morgan with a huge smile on her face.

Ruby Riott returns to Monday Night RAW

The leader of the Riott Squad, Ruby Riott, finally came back to Monday nights. Back in 2019 she underwent shoulder surgery to repair a bilateral injury in the summer, repairing both shoulders.

Tonight, she surprised Liv Morgan following yet another victory, and moved in to embrace Liv Morgan. Sadly for Liv, it was all a ploy. Riott planted her with an STO and took her head off with a clothesline to the back of her head.

Lana took the opportunity to get some revenge on Liv after Riott left, planting her with a sit out facebuster. At this point, it doesn't look like Lana and Ruby Riott are working together, but it's possible that Lana may have gotten into Riott's head before her return tonight. After all, Lana's shown terrifying signs of her manipulative ways in the past.

If Lana and Riott are working together, Morgan will have to find an ally to even the odds in the near future. Will that be Sarah Logan, the final Riott Squad member? Will she go in another direction? And what was the reasoning behind Riott's attack? We'll just have to tune into RAW to find out next week.