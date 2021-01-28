RAW Superstar reveals she slept on Bayley's floor for three weeks (Exclusive)

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley might be a massive heel on WWE TV, but she is a great person and friend behind the screen. Ahead of the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view, SK Wrestling's Rick Ucchino caught up with RAW Superstar, Peyton Royce.

During the interview, Peyton Royce revealed how much Bayley has helped her during her time in WWE. Peyton revealed that she and her former tag-team partner in IIconics, Billie Kay lived on Bayley's floor for three weeks when they came over from Australia.

"You know when I moved here, I lived on her floor for three weeks until I could, Billie and I both, until we could get on our feet. So she's just been there from the very start and she just knows how bad I want to be at the top of the women's division."

You can check the entire interview with Peyton Royce here.

Both Bayley and Peyton Royce will be entering the 2021 women's WWE Royal Rumble match

The 2021 WWE Royal Rumble is set to take place this weekend on January 31st. This year would see the fourth edition of the women's Royal Rumble match and WWE has already announced some huge names for it including Bayley and Peyton Royce.

Several other top Superstars that will join Bayley and Peyton Royce in this year's Royal Rumble match are Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, and more.

