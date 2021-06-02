RAW Superstar sends a heartfelt message to Lana following her WWE release

Among the many major names released by WWE earlier today was Lana. The RAW Superstar was let go along with Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Murphy, Ruby Riott, and Santana Garrett.

Following Lana's release, Monday Night RAW Superstar and her tag team partner Naomi sent out the following heartfelt message to her. Naomi stated that they will always remain friends, no matter what.

"I am always your friend/bestie/sis no matter what @LanaWWE #ravishingglow," tweeted Naomi.

Looking back on Lana's career

Lana and Rusev in WWE

Lana signed with WWE in 2013 and started appearing on NXT as the manager of Rusev. The two stars then moved up to the main roster, where Rusev had a dominant run upon his debut. But eventually, he got lost in the shuffle.

As for Lana, she didn't wrestle much, as she was mostly used as a side character in several storylines of Rusev. But following Rusev's WWE release last year, Lana started to wrestle on WWE TV on a regular basis. She had a heated feud with Nia Jax last year, and the program established Lana as a babyface on RAW.

In one major highlight, at WWE Survivor Series 2020, Lana surprisingly became the sole survivor for Team RAW, without even tagging in the match. Recently, she started teaming up with Naomi and the two even competed for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Following her WWE release today, fans have been speculating that Lana could soon join her husband and former WWE Superstar Rusev, now known as Miro, in All Elite Wrestling. Miro currently holds the AEW TNT Championship.

