RAW Superstar teases entering the Money In The Bank ladder match

Money In The Bank takes place next month and is likely to be at the Performance Centre

Liv Morgan has been trying to get a title shot for the past couple of months.

Liv Morgan has hinted that she could be in the Money In The Bank ladder match this year.

The RAW Superstar was involved in the Elimination Chamber match earlier this year as well to try and get a title shot at WrestleMania.

I want it I want it I want it I want it I want it I want it I want it I want it I want it I want it I want it I want it I want it I want it I want it I want it I want it I want it I want it I want it I want it I want it I want it I want it I want it I want it I want it i want it pic.twitter.com/5PeBhHN1Zn — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) April 11, 2020

Unfortunately for her, and the other 4 participants, Shayna Baszler demolished every single one of them inside the Elimination Chamber and went on to face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania.

Liv is not the first Superstar to have spoken about the Money In The Bank ladder match this year. Lana confirmed that she was looking to get her hands on the briefcase this year. She tweeted:

Nope I am going to be Mrs. Money in the Bank and then I am going to cash in on @BeckyLynchWWE and become the first EVER #Ravishing Women’s Champion! Becky still hasn’t thanked me for giving her MY spot at Royal Rumble 2019! It’s because of ME she main evented & became champion

WWE have advertised Money In The Bank pay-per-view but nothing has been revealed about the location. Rumours suggest that it will also be held at the Performance Centre, just like WrestleMania, but they will need special permission as there will be six people in the ring plus referees and production crew around the ring thoughtout the match.