RAW Superstar turns babyface in WWE Manchester tapings (spoilers)

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 09 Nov 2019, 08:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Enter caption

WWE is over at the UK, and held two shows in Manchester - one for this week's SmackDown, and the other for next week's RAW shows. Both shows were held in Manchester, England, with the RAW show airing on Monday, 11th November.

On next week's RAW, a top Superstar is reportedly set to turn babyface, just weeks ahead of Survivor Series, which will be held on November 24.

RAW Superstar turns face

Randy Orton has seemingly turned face at the RAW show in Manchester as per WrestlingNews, during a segment featuring Humberto Carrillo and Ricochet.

The OC, the trio of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, have been feuding with Humberto Carrillo and Ricochet over the past few weeks. This week on RAW, The OC challenged them to a six-man tag team match, and asked them to find a third member for their team.

Orton volunteered to help Carrollo and Ricochet in the six-man tag team match, and joined forces with them for the match, which was the main event of RAW in Manchester.

Carrillo got the win for the team, but reports suggest that there was "strong tension" between Orton and Ricochet during the match, which teases a potential rivalry there going forward.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently revealed that there could be a potential feud between Orton and Ricochet in the near future.

Orton has not had a long-term feud with anyone recently and this one with Ricochet could be one that can go the distance and help both Superstars on the Red brand. Orton recently signed a five-year deal with WWE, which dispelled any rumour of him switching companies and moving to AEW.

Advertisement

We could perhaps see Orton and Ricochet feature in a tag team for Survivor Series, before Orton turns on Ricochet to set-up a feud.