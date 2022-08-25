RAW Superstar Veer Mahaan shows off impressive new look following WWE hiatus 

Veer Mahaan returned to WWE RAW last week after several weeks on the sidelines and has since taken to Twitter to show off a new look.

The Lion has obviously been in the gym during his time on the sidelines and even noted that as part of his Tweet.

The current star shared a series of images alongside his update where it was clear that he had been putting in the hours and could now make his return to WWE afresh.

"The world is my gym. The great outdoors is the best gym imaginable. Let's keep it." he wrote on Twitter.

Veer didn't feature on this week's episode of RAW, but the episode was stacked with several returns so it's likely that he was bumped and could be part of next week's show instead.

Veer Mahaan returned to WWE RAW last week and was able to defeat Beaux Keller

It appears that Veer has been kept off TV over the past few weeks as the company looks to come up with some storylines for him moving forward. He is currently an undefeated entity on Monday Night RAW and was most recently part of a feud against The Mysterios.

The duo have since moved on and now WWE is looking to once again prove that Veer is a monster by putting him up against several enhancement talents. Last week he was able to defeat Beaux Keller in a less than competitive match to remind the WWE Universe what he was capable of.

It's unclear what the future holds for the star, but he is definitely being groomed to be one of the breakout stars under Triple H's tenure.

